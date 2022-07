Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in K'taka's Shivamogga: Three arrested, NIA probe demanded

Over 50 injured as private, KSRTC buses collide at Shivamogga-Sringeri road

Bengaluru, July 01: Over 50 passengers injured after a private bus and KSRTC bus collided at Shivamogga-Sringeri road. All injured passengers shifted to Meggan Hospital, Shivamogga.

There were more than 35 passengers on the private bus and more than 45 passengers on KSRTC bus.

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 19:33 [IST]