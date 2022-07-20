In last 3 years, 3.92 lakh Indians gave up citizenship to settle abroad

Russia-Ukraine war: Google for bomb shelters for any dire situation: India to stranded nationals in Kyiv

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 20: Over 3.92 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in the last three years the government informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that according to details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them and took citizenship in over 120 countries.

A total of 3,92,643 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.

Of these, 1,70,795 people took up American citizenship, 64,071 took up citizenship in Canada, 58,391 in Australia, 35,435 in the United Kingdom, 12,131 in Italy, 8,882 in New Zealand, 7,046 in Singapore, 6,690 in Germany, 3,754 in Sweden and 48 in Pakistan, among others.

The United States (US) remains the preferred choice for settling down, with the number of Indians who received citizenship in the country increasing from 30,828 in 2020 to 78,284 in 2021.

Australia has emerged as the second-preferred country in the past year with 23,533 Indians renouncing their citizenship for one in the Down Under. In 2020, as many as 13,518 Indians gave up their citizenship for one in Australia.

Canada slipped to number three in 2021 with a total of 21,597 Indians choosing the country's citizenship and giving up their own.

Notably, over 1.6 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021, highest in the past seven years.

Top 10 countries where Indians renounced their citizenship in 2021:

United States (78,284 in 2021 from 30,828 in 2020)

Australia (23,533 in 2021 from 13,518 in 2020)

Canada (21,597 in 2021 from 17,093 in 2020)

United Kingdom (14,637 in 2021 from 6,489 in 2020)

Italy (5,986 in 2021 from 2,312 in 2020)

New Zealand (2,643 in 2021 from 2,116 in 2020)

Singapore (2,516 in 2021 from 2,289 in 2020)

Germany (2,381 in 2021 from 2,152 in 2020)

The Netherlands (2,187 in 2021 from 1,213 in 2020)

Sweden (1,841 in 2021 from 1,046 in 2020)