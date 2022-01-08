YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Over 16k polling stations will be handled by women: CEC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Election Commission said that there will be 16,000 polling stations during the assembly elections which will be monitored by women. Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said that there is a mandate that one polling station per constituency should be handled by women. However this time the ECI has increased the number of polling booths handled by women.

    Over 16k polling stations will be handled by women: CEC

    Further, the CEC said that special arrangements have been made for People with Disabilities. There will be designated parking slots, wheelchairs and volunteers to help those Persons with Disabilities.

    The CEC also said that PwDs, senior citizens who are 80 years and above and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can exercise the postal ballot option.

    The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the elections for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 punjab election 2022 manipur election 2022 goa election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X