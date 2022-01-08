Parties have to explain why candidate with criminal background has been fielded: CEC

Over 16k polling stations will be handled by women: CEC

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Election Commission said that there will be 16,000 polling stations during the assembly elections which will be monitored by women. Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said that there is a mandate that one polling station per constituency should be handled by women. However this time the ECI has increased the number of polling booths handled by women.

Further, the CEC said that special arrangements have been made for People with Disabilities. There will be designated parking slots, wheelchairs and volunteers to help those Persons with Disabilities.

The CEC also said that PwDs, senior citizens who are 80 years and above and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 can exercise the postal ballot option.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the elections for the states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

