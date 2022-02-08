Our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the willpower and discipline of 130 crore Indians helped the country to overcome the Covid crisis during the first lockdown.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "The President's address was full of hopes, trust and dedication. The President of India has undertaken various initiatives during the COVID-19 pandemic for all the adversely affected social groups in the society which gives us hope and assures us that under his guidance we will continue to take new initiatives to combat this situation," PM Modi said.

He stated that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet as the virus keeps changing its forms and creates trouble for the people. "When COVID19 began, it was being discussed what will become of India. It was also discussed what will be impact on world due to India. But due to the willpower and discipline of the 130 crore people of the country, efforts of India is being appreciated across the world," he added.

During the first lockdown, after a lot of discussions and with a little courage it was decided that farmers in villages be kept exempt from lockdown, he added. "It was an important decision, as a result, our farmers had bumper productivity even during a pandemic," PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.