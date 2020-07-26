Our armed forces' valour inspire generations: PM on Kargil Vijay Diwas

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil.

The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," Modi tweeted, adding that he would speak more about it in his Mann Ki Baat address. The prime minister used the hashtag #CourageInKargil.