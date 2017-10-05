OTET 2017 answers keys: Check tentative dates here

The OTET 2017 answers keys is likely to be released today. It would be available on the official website. However if it is not released today, then it would come out next week.

OTET 2017 was conducted on September 29 at various centres in two phases - paper 1 was held in the morning session while paper 2 was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can view the official answer keys at bseodisha.ac.in.

How to check OTET 2017 answer keys:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the notification that says "OTET-2017 answer keys" flashing on the homepage.

Enter your registration number and other details

The answer keys will be displayed

Check and in case you wish to raise the objection, then follow the procedure

Take a printout

OneIndia News