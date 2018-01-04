Osmania University UG September Exam Results 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA declared

Written By:
The Osmania University UG September Exam Results 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The varsity has released the results for the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Business Administration streams for Supply, Vocational, Honors and CDE examinations held in September 2017. The results are available on osmania.ac.in.

How to check Osmania University UG September Exam Results 2017 for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and BBA:

  • Go to osmania.ac.in
  • Click on the 'Examination Results' tab at the left hand side of the homepage
  • Click on the exam result notification that reads, "UG(BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA) (Suppl) Sept-2017 Results"
  • Click on the exam result you wish to check:
  • Enter your 10-12 digit hall ticket number
  • Submit
  • Download your results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, January 4, 2018, 7:28 [IST]
