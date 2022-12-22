Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'Naatu Naatu' song in 'RRR', 'The Last Show' get one step closer to winning awards

India

oi-Prakash KL

'Naatu Naatu' song from 'RRR' and 'Chhello Show' make it to Oscars Shortlist 2023.

New Delhi, Dec 22: 'Naatu Naatu' song from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and India's official Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' have moved one step ahead in its Oscar journey.

While 'Naatu Naatu' song has been shortlisted in the Best Original Song Category, 'Chhello Show' finds itself competing with 14 other movies in International Feature film category. In addition to it, two films in the Documentary Feature Film category have also been shortlisted from India - 'All That Breathes' and 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

'Naatu Naatu' song will compete with 'Time" from 'Amsterdam', 'Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Lift Me Up" from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'This Is A Life" from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', 'Ciao Papa" from 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio', 'Til You're Home" from A Man Called Otto', 'My Mind & Me" from 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me', 'Good Afternoon' from 'Spirited', 'Applause" from 'Tell It like a Woman', 'Stand Up" from 'Till', 'Hold My Hand" from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Dust & Ash' from 'The Voice of Dust and Ash', 'Carolina" from 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and 'New Body Rhumba" from 'White Noise'

Ratna calls RRR 'regressive’ but mum on Deepika Padukone's vulgar song in 'Pathaan'

The makers of Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer had submitted the film to The Academy For the Oscars in main categories. They had asked for consideration in categories, including Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.

"#RRRForOscars. We are honoured that RRR's overwhelming success represented Indian Cinema on the global stage by creating milestones at the worldwide box office and uniting film buffs across the world by transcending linguistic & cultural barriers. We're grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible.We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here's to continuing to win hearts and entertain audiences worldwide," the official handle of 'RRR' said about the latest development.

It has to be noted that 'RRR' is competing for two awards at the Golden Globes next month - Best Non-English Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. SS Rajamouli's film, which minted over Rs 1200 at the box office. The movie told the fictional story of two freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 at Los Angeles' Dolly Theatre.

Golden Globe Award 2023: Pan-India blockbuster 'RRR' bags two nominations; Rajamouli thanks jury

On the other hand, 'Chhello Show' will be competiting with 14 movies - 'Argentina, 1985', 'Corsage', 'Close', 'Return of Seoul, 'Holy Spider', 'Saint Omer', 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'The Blue Caftan', 'Joyland', 'EO', 'Decision to Leave' and 'Cairo Conspiracy'.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 11:48 [IST]