Orange, yellow alerts for Mumbai in the next couple of days: IMD

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 23: The Indian Meteorological Department has placed Mumbai under an orange alert today, while indicating very heavy rain at isolated places. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for July 24 and 25 while indicating heavy rain at isolated places.

The total rainfall this month stands at 1,040mm. This is the fourth successive year where rains have breached the 1,000mm mark. Since June the city has received 2,002.5mm rainfall which is over 90 per cent of the total monsoon rainfall target.

On Thursday services of the Central Railway were disrupted due to heavy rain. Incidents of track washouts and waterlogging were reported on the railway network. Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes which are among the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai overflowed in the early hours of Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, the local train services faced problems but the situation normalised later and operations were restored.

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:13 [IST]