  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Opposition 'unhappy' with me over India's rapid global strides: PM Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Apr 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a broadside against the Opposition on Saturday, saying the DMK, Congress and their 'mahamilavati' friends cannot accept strides India has made and therefore were "unhappy" with him.

    PM Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Ramanathapuram. Photo credit: PTI
    PM Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses an election campaign rally in Ramanathapuram. Photo credit: PTI

    Taking a swipe at the DMK-Congress combine, he said those who were "sworn enemies" have joined hands, despite the national party having "humiliated" its southern ally in the past. "Today India is rapidly making a mark in the world. The Congress, DMK and their mahamilavati friends cannot accept this. That is why they are unhappy with me," he said at an election rally here.

    The Prime Minister has been describing the opposition 'mahagatbandhan' (mega alliance) as 'mahamilavati,' meaning adulterated. Taking pot shots at DMK President MK Stalin's proposal naming Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as prime ministerial candidate, Modi said there were no takers for this among the opposition "because they are in line to be PM and dream of the post." "Some days ago, DMK supremo (Stalin) projected the Naamdar (dynast--Gandhi) as PM (candidate) but no one was ready to accept it, not even their mahamilavati friends, because they are in line to be PM and dream of the post," he said, without naming anyone.

    Also Read '100% chowkidar is a thief': Rahul renews attack on PM Modi

    Despite past "bitterness," the Congress and DMK have joined hands, he said and recalled that the national party had "humiliated" the southern ally earlier, apparently referring to the dismissal of the DMK government in the past.

    Even during the 2G spectrum allocation scam, centered around then Telecom Minster A Raja of DMK, the Dravidian party's leaders were criticising the national party, which was leading the ruling UPA, he pointed out. "In an attempt to mislead the people, all the corrupt have ganged up in an attempt to defeat Modi," he added.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tamil nadu lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue