Decision taken with heavy heart, says Piyush Goyal on suspension of 19 MPs from RS

No visible trend of increase in communal riots every year: Govt in LS

Oppn leaders meet RS chairman, demand revocation; Naidu says MPs should express regret

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 27: Leaders of many opposition parties met Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday and demanded the suspension of 20 MPs be revoked, but Naidu made it clear that it can happen only after the MPs express regret over their "misconduct".

Sources said 10 leaders of opposition parties met Naidu in his Chamber and raised the issue and their demand for a discussion on price rise.

Stating that the number of suspended members was on the higher side, they suggested that the action may be revoked so as to have good attendance in the House. They also suggested that a specific date may be indicated on which the issue of price rise could be discussed. Some leaders felt that unconditional revocation of suspension would be appropriate, the sources said.

Ready to withdraw suspension if Opposition MPs apologise: Govt

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Muraleedharan also joined the meeting.

Sources said the issue of price rise is likely to be discussed in Rajya Sabha early next week.

A broad understanding in this regard arrived this morning in the meetings of chairman Naidu with the leaders of Opposition and the ministers concerned, they said.

The ministers recalled that the government had expressed its readiness in the House for such a discussion once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid.

They further informed that since Sitharaman returned to office, price rise can be scheduled for discussion any day and the date in both the Houses of Parliament will be finalised in consultation with the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Some Opposition leaders suggested that the discussion can be scheduled soon after the revocation of the suspension of members or after the suspension period which is till the end of this week.

While some leaders of Opposition said that any minister could have replied to the discussion earlier on price rise, some others felt that the finance minister is the most appropriate to do so given the issues involved.

On the issue of suspension of members, Naidu urged the Opposition leaders to understand the agony that the presiding officer would go through before naming the erring members.

Sources said that Naidu categorically told the leaders that revocation of suspension could be considered if only the erring members realise the gravity of their misconduct in the House and express regret.

He further said that such naming and suspensions are resorted to as a last resort to uphold the prestige and dignity of the House, they said.

Naidu urged the leaders to advise respective party members not to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

He is learnt to have further noted that as many as 19 members trooping into the well of the House, shouting slogans and obstructing the proceedings of the House is a matter of serious concern and merit to be acted against.

Particularly so, after several appeals by the Deputy Chairman Harivansh for not doing so were disregarded.

Naidu is learnt to have told opposition leaders that as many as 63 members of Lok Sabha were similarly suspended in 1989 and another 25 in 2015 for persistent violation of the rules of the house and disruptions.

The Chairman also had a meeting with Sitharaman and enquired about her health and readiness to reply to the debate on the issue of price rise.

Naidu also called to his chamber a member who was reported to have shot videos of the proceedings of the House and uploaded them on social media. The Member was told about the infringement of the rules of the House in doing so and was asked not to repeat, the sources said.

20 suspended RS MPs begin relay protest in Parliament

The member said that the video recording was done only on the first day of the Session and will not be repeated.

Those who met Naidu were Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal of Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena), Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Suresh Reddy (TRS) and Vaiko (MDMK).

So far 20 members of Rajya Sabha have been suspended for the remainder of the week for their unruly behaviour in the house in disregard to the rules and the Chair.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 16:58 [IST]