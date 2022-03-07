Russia-Ukraine war: Why France's Macron is the only world leader Putin is willing to speak to

Beijing will make efforts to help resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict, says China's Foreign Minister

Operation Ganga: Nearly 17,400 Indians brought back to country from Ukraine so far

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 07: Under Operation Ganga to rescue Indian citizens, 1314 Indians have been airlifted today by 7 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. With this, more than 17,400 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on Feb 22.

Among the special Civilian flights today, 4 have landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. One flight is expected late in the evening. There were 5 flights from Budapest, and one each from Bucharest and Suceava.

The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights goes up to 15206. One C-17 IAF flight, with 201 Indians on board, is expected to arrive in the evening today. IAF had earlier flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, as part of the Operation Ganga.

Among the special Civilian flights today, 4 have landed in New Delhi while 2 reached Mumbai. One flight is expected late in the evening. There were 5 flights from Budapest, and one each from Bucharest and Suceava.

Tomorrow, 2 special Civilian flights are expected to operate from Suceva, bringing in more than 400 Indians back home.

With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India.

The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.