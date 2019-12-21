  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Operation Dolphin Nose: Lured online, Navy sailors leaked sensitive information to Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 21: Seven Indian Navy sailors and a Mumbai based hawala operator were arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in an operation called as the Dolphin's Nose.

    The arrested have been accused of spying for Pakistan after being lured by a woman online.

    Operation Dolphin Nose: Lured online, Navy sailors leaked sensitive information to Pakistan

    An FIR was lodged and 7 personnel of the Navy along with a hawala operator have been arrested in connection with the case. The agencies are questioning some more suspects and further investigations are on.

    Police sources tell OneIndia that the accused based at Visakhapatnam were leaking sensitive information to Pakistan since 2018. They are alleged to have given out information on the positions of Indian ships and submarines to their ISI handler.

    Dolphine's Nose: The operation that bust a major spying operation by Pakistan

    The sailors who were recruited in 2017 were contacted by four women. They are said to have been lured online, following which the sailors were introduced to a businessman, who is the ISI handler. The handler took from them information regarding the position of the ships. The sailors were paid large sums of money for the information.

    The police said that the hawala operator is from Mumbai, while the sailors are from Maharashtra, Jodhpur, Alwar, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

    Dolhin's Nose is located in Visakhapatnam between Yarada and Gangavaram Port. The port gets its name as it resembles a dolphin's nose. Before independence, the British used the port as a military camp. There is a Temple, Mosque and Church on the nearby hill. In 1904 the British and French forces fought near the hill and the battle is know as the Battle of Vizagapatam.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    leaked mumbai arrested spying andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue