'Only a pawn?' Cong hints at 'bigger conspiracy' after arrest of J&K cop caught ferrying terrorists

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Congress raised questions on Monday over the role of Davinder Singh, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer arrested for ferrying terrorists, in the Parliament and Pulwama attacks and asked if he was "only a pawn" in a "bigger conspiracy".

In a swift operation, police arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba, a district commander of the banned outfit, and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

"Who is Devinder Singh? What's his role in 2001 Parliament Attack? What's his role in Pulwama Attack, where he was Dy SP DR? (sic)," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

"Was he carrying Hizbul terrorists on his own or is he only a pawn, as master conspirators are elsewhere? A bigger conspiracy?," he added.

Singh, who was in line for promotion as a superintendent of police later this month, was posted at the anti-hijacking unit at the Srinagar airport. He was under the radar of the police when the plan was being hatched to smuggle out the terrorists, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Singh's name had also surfaced during investigations into the 2001 Parliament attack, when convict Afzal Guru had alleged his role. The probe, however, was in Singh's favour.

Surjewala also tagged a media report titled "Who is Davinder Singh, the Kashmir police officer arrested in a car with Hizbul militants?" with his tweet.