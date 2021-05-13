Vote Percentage of Parties in Assam 2021: BJP’s vote share at 33.2%, Congress 29.7%

Akhil Gogoi first in Assam to win election from jail

Who will be the next CM of Assam? Sarbananda Sonowal or Himanta Biswa Sarma?

Only 1 minister has declared pending criminal case in Assam

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: 1 (7%) minister has declared criminal cases against himself in Assam.1 (7%) minister has declared serious criminal cases against himself says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Crorepati Ministers: Out of the 14 ministers analysed, 12 (86%) are crorepatis.

New CM Himanta Sarma distributes portfolios; Assam gets its first woman finance minister

Average Assets: The average assets of 14 ministers analysed is Rs 4.78 crores.

Minister with Highest Assets: The minister with the highest declared total assets is Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari constituency with assets worth Rs. 17.27 crores.

Minister with Lowest Assets: The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia constituency with assets worth Rs. 55.35 lakhs.

Liabilities: A total of 11 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Himanta Biswa Sarma of Jalukbari constituency with Rs. 3.51 crores of liabilities.

Ministers' Age: A total of 11(79%) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-60 years while 3(21%) ministers have declared their age to be between 61- 70 years.

Women Ministers: Out of 14 ministers, 1 is a woman.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 11:54 [IST]