One year of M K Stalin: Major announcements made in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, May 07: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin made several announcements on Saturday to mark the first year of his government.

He announced a breakfast scheme for school students of Classes 1 to 5, medical check up for school students, schools of excellence and expansion of CM in your constituency scheme.

The CM in your constituency scheme is a public grievance redressal mechanism that will now be expanded across all the constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier Stalin paid tributes to his father and former chief minister, M Karunanidhi.

On the occasion of the completion of one year of his tenure as Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin, a chronological book titled 'One Year of Oya Labor - Carrying the Dreams of a Millionaire Tamils' has been prepared on behalf of the Department of Mass Communication, the CM's office wrote in a tweet in Tamil.

Know all about M K Stalin

Stalin also travelled with locals in a public bus. His office shared pictures of him interacting with the locals.

Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 13:07 [IST]