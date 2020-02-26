  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One year of Balakot airstrike: 'It marks paradigm shift in our operations', says Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Exactly a year ago India carried out air-strike at a terror camp in Balakot. Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said that bombing of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot by Indian Air Force (IAF) marks a paradigm shift in the way India conduct operations.

    One year of Balakot airstrike: It marks paradigm shift in our operations, says Ex-IAF chief Dhanoa
    Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

    In an interview to ANI, Dhanoa said,''One year has gone past and we look back with satisfaction. We have learnt a lot of lessons, a lot of things have been implemented after Balakot operations.

    One year of Balakot airstrikes: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria to visit MiG base in Srinagar

    ''After Balakot airstrike, there was no major terrorist attack throughout the Indian elections because they were scared that we will respond again in the same manner or even more devastatingly,'' former IAF chief, as quoted by ANI.

    Basically, it's a paradigm shift in the way we conduct our operations. The other side never believed that we could carry out a strike inside Pakistan to take out a terror training camp that we successfully carried out.''

    The statements from the former IAF chief comes on the first anniversary of the Balakot air strikes.

    Terror business as usual at Balakot a year after it was hit

    India avenged the martyrdom of 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack by Pakistan in Balakot at 3.30 am on 26 February 2019. On 26 February 2019, the Indian Army carried out an airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan and destroyed the terror camps situated there.

    More BS DHANOA News

    Read more about:

    bs dhanoa indian air force indian army air strike

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X