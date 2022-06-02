YouTube
    One Party One Post: Rajasthan leaders resign in compliance

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jun 02: In compliance with the one person, one post decision taken during a Chintan Shivir last month, several Rajasthan Congress leaders resigned from party positions on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported.

    One Party One Post: Rajasthan leaders resign in compliance
    File Photo of Congress Meeting.PTI Photo

    Those who submitted resignations included state party vice-presidents Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat and Govind Meghwal, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement.

    They put in their papers after getting a ministerial post, Dotasra said.

    The party's national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit's farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, has also resigned after getting the chairmanship of a state board.

    The resignations came amid a two-day party workshop that started here on Wednesday.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    rajasthan congress

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
