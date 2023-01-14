YouTube
  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2023 Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    One killed, several including children injured in stampede during Makar Mela rush in Odisha's Cuttack

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Cuttack, Jan 14: At least one person was killed and 20 others including children were injured, four of them seriously, in a stampede in Odisha's Cuttack district on Saturday, police said.

    One killed, several including children injured in stampede during Makar Mela rush in Odishas Cuttack

    The incident took place as a large number of people congregated on Badamba-Gopinathpur T-Bridge on the occasion of Makar Mela, a police officer said.

    Badamba-Narsinghpur MLA and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra confirmed that one woman, identified as 45-year-old Anjana Swain, died in the incident, while four seriously injured people were admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack city.

    Mishra said other injured persons were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Badamba.

    Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. ''The injured people will get free treatment and I wish their speedy recovery,'' Patnaik said in a statement.

    Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in 15 daysAnother Russian found dead in Odisha, third in 15 days

    Athagarh Sub-collector Hemanta Kumar Swain said the incident took place due to a sudden increase in the number of devotees, including women and children, in the afternoon to visit a fair organised on the occasion and also to pay obeisance to Lord Singhanath.

    The district administration said the congregation was massive as people were visiting the temple after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

    Devotees from Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nayagarh districts had come to the temple in large numbers, the sub-collector said.

    Comments

    More STAMPEDE News  

    Read more about:

    stampede cuttack odisha

    Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 20:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2023
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X