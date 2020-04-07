  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days: Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 07: A patient infected with coronavirus can spread it to 406 people in 30 days if he or she doesn't follow lockdown, social distancing, said Health ministry during a daily press briefing on Tuesday.

    One COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days: Govt

    Speaking to reporters, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said, "A recent ICMR study shows that if 1 COVID19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days."

    Eachoing similar view, Iran had earlier said one coronavirus case can be responsible for 406 infections in a span of one month if the health tips are ignored.

    Secretary of the Coronavirus Fight National Headquarters of Iran, noted that if the coronavirus patient observes 50 percent of the hygienic standards and stays at least 1.5 metres away from the other people, the number of infected cases will decrease to 15, and if that single positive case follows 75 percent of the health measures, he or she will pass the disease to only one other person.

    As of Tuesday, 4,421 positive cases have been reported in India and 326 people discharged.

    "In the last 24 hours, 354 new cases, and 8 deaths have been reported," added Agarwal, while addressing a routine media briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus patients

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X