YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    One by one they will resign: Athawale on Maharashtra ministers

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 12: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that all the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will have to resign one by one.

    "The former police commissioner alleged Anil Deshmukh of extorting ₹100 crores every month. Deshmukh's two aides have been served notice for investigation. I believe more such notices will be served. In the coming days, all the ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray government will have to resign one by one. And finally, Uddhav Thackeray will have to resign," he told ANI.

    One by one they will resign: Athawale on Maharashtra ministers

    Speaking about the lockdown, he said that it should be imposed where it is necessary and crowds are gathering. It is important that labourers should not face any problem. The Maharashtra Government has not taken proper steps, due to which the Covid cases are increasing.

    Maha Vikas Aghadi enjoys support of over 175 MLAs: NCPMaha Vikas Aghadi enjoys support of over 175 MLAs: NCP

    On the violence in West Bengal on polling day, he told ANI that whatever happened was bad. The voting should have happened peacefully. Mamata Banerjee can see her defeat. That is the reason her supporters and her party's goons have been causing violence.

    More RAMDAS ATHAWALE News

    Read more about:

    ramdas athawale maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X