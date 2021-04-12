One by one they will resign: Athawale on Maharashtra ministers

For Athawale, 'Go Corona Go' is passe; it is 'No Corona' now

Mumbai, Apr 12:

Mumbai, Apr 12: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that all the ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will have to resign one by one.

"The former police commissioner alleged Anil Deshmukh of extorting ₹100 crores every month. Deshmukh's two aides have been served notice for investigation. I believe more such notices will be served. In the coming days, all the ministers of the Uddhav Thackeray government will have to resign one by one. And finally, Uddhav Thackeray will have to resign," he told ANI.

Speaking about the lockdown, he said that it should be imposed where it is necessary and crowds are gathering. It is important that labourers should not face any problem. The Maharashtra Government has not taken proper steps, due to which the Covid cases are increasing.

On the violence in West Bengal on polling day, he told ANI that whatever happened was bad. The voting should have happened peacefully. Mamata Banerjee can see her defeat. That is the reason her supporters and her party's goons have been causing violence.