On Valentine’s Day, transgender couple ties knot in Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 15: On Valentine's Day, transgender couple Syama S. Prabha and Manu Karthika tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with the blessings of their family in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

By occupation, the groom Manu who is a native of Thrissur works at an IT firm in Techno park while Thiruvanathapurm Syama works at the transgender cell under the Kerala Social Justice Department.

While there have been marriages between members of the transgender community, the couples chose to register them under their binary identities under the Special Marriage Act.

As they embark on a new chapter in their lives, the couple said that they wanted to approach Kerala High Court to register their marriage under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 instead of the gender binary (male-female) under Special Marriage.

The groom Manu Karthika while speaking to ANI has said that we are happy to get married on Valentine's Day.

The groom further added that we are completing the paperwork to approach Kerala HC to register our marriage under transgender identity.

