Not in India's interest to accelerate or increase imports of Russian energy: US

On Ukraine issue, India has chosen the side of peace, Jaishankar tells Parliament

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 06: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday condemned the killings in Bucha in Parliament, stressing on the need for a peaceful resolution to the Russian invasion.

"We strongly condemn the killings that have taken place in Bucha and we support the call for an independent investigation," he said.

''The conflict in Ukraine has had significant consequences for the global economy and for our national economy. Like all countries, we too are assessing the implications and deciding what is best for our national interest,'' EAM Dr S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha.

Members are aware that in a complex & globalised world, every nation takes into account the reality of interdependence. Therefore, even as they express their position in words and deeds, they also adopt policies that safeguard the well being of their population: EAM in Lok Sabha

On Ukraine situation, Jaishankar says, 'If India has chosen a side, it has chosen side of peace'.

What should India do in these circumstances? At a time when energy costs have spiked, clearly, we need to ensure that the common person in India is not subject to an additional and unavoidable burden: EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

Recounting how the events unfolded in Ukraine, Jaishankar said that the overall signal from Ukrainian authorities was that emerging situation was manageable. This put Indian students in quandary, he added.

Know all about Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Jaishankar compliments every state government for arrangements made by them for students evacuated from Ukarine. He also appreciated other ministers travelling abroad to make sure the Operation Ganga was carried our efficiently. He says that's the "team spirit" of this government.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 13:29 [IST]