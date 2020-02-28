  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On the verge of a major break-through: NIA on Pulwama probe

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: The NIA is close to a breakthrough in the Pulwama attack case. The NIA clarified that it had found no evidence against Yousuf Chopan.

    He was one of the seven over ground workers arrested by the NIA in connection with the case that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

    On the verge of a major break-through: NIA on Pulwama probe

    "In the Pulwama attack Case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the suicide attack, significant leads have emerged and a breakthrough in the case is expected shortly," the NIA said.

    Here is why the Pulwama probe has hit a dead end

    The agency issued the statement after the special court had granted bail to an accused.

    The Congress said that this was an insult to the security personnel. The Congress also demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah should tender his resignation.

    The investigations have been a bit slow as most of the accused are either dead or are in Pakistan. The NIA said that it has been a painstaking investigation. We had managed to identified the suicide bomber, the vehicle details and also how the planning was carried out, an NIA officer tells OneIndia.

    Mohammad Umair, the Pulwama attack planner who trained in Afghanistan

    The NIA said of the seven over ground workers arrested, six were chargesheeted. Chopan was however not chargesheeted due to want of evidence. It was on this ground that default bail had been granted to Chopan. The NIA follows the policy of fairest possible investigation, the NIA statement said.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia probe suicide attack killed pulwama

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 7:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X