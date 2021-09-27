YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    On sugarcane purchase price hike in UP, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's big joke dig

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Muzaffarnagar, Sep 27: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has termed the increase in the purchase price of sugarcane announced by the Uttar Pradesh government as a "big joke" on farmers.

    Rakesh Tikait
    Rakesh Tikait

    His remarks have come in the wake of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing a Rs 25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state taking it to Rs 350 per quintal.

    "The hike of Rs 25 per quintal is not acceptable to farmers... It is a big joke by the Uttar Pradesh government on the farmers," Tikait said in a statement issued by BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.

    The BKU leader claimed the purchase price of sugarcane was higher and diesel cheaper in neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh.

    Due to diesel being expensive in Uttar Pradesh, the state government's hike is inadequate, he added.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News  

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X