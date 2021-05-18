HC says medical system in small cities of UP is \"Ram bharose\"

On COVID-19 management, PM Modi to interact with State and District officials

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with field officials from States and Districts to converse about their experience in handling the pandemic at 11am on 18th May.

Many of these districts have seen a huge surge in cases and widespread infection.

The battle against COVID-19 across various States & Districts is being led at the cutting edge by field level officials. Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions.

Many effective measures have been taken - from ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, to preparing the healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave, to ensuing availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, these districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country.

Through their interaction with the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against COVID-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas.

Officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, MP, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi will take part in tomorrow's meeting.