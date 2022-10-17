On camera: This python skipped stairs but chose handrail to climb up!

'There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid': Twitter pays rich tribute to Robbie Coltrane

New Delhi, Oct 17: A chilling video of a massive python slithering and crawling up the handrail of a staircase has gone viral on social media.

"To go up, One doesn't need a staircase every time," tweeted Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the video.

To go up,

One doesn’t need a staircase every time ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/UIix7uby89 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 17, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered thousands and hundreds of likes and retweets.

Jharkhand: Python swallows a whole goat

"They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode," wrote a Twitter user.

"Other than humans, rest are still living along with nature, didn't lose their skills. If that's the case for humans you won't run," another added.

A Twitter user praised the person who captured the video of the snake.

Hope it was rescued and not killed. — Abhinav Sharma (@findabhinav) October 17, 2022

"I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video !!", he wrote.

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 14:49 [IST]