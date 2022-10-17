On camera: This python skipped stairs but chose handrail to climb up!
New Delhi, Oct 17: A chilling video of a massive python slithering and crawling up the handrail of a staircase has gone viral on social media.
"To go up, One doesn't need a staircase every time," tweeted Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the video.
To go up,— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 17, 2022
One doesn’t need a staircase every time ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/UIix7uby89
Since being shared, the video has garnered thousands and hundreds of likes and retweets.
"They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode," wrote a Twitter user.
"Other than humans, rest are still living along with nature, didn't lose their skills. If that's the case for humans you won't run," another added.
A Twitter user praised the person who captured the video of the snake.
Hope it was rescued and not killed.— Abhinav Sharma (@findabhinav) October 17, 2022
"I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video !!", he wrote.