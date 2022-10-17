YouTube
    On camera: This python skipped stairs but chose handrail to climb up!

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 17: A chilling video of a massive python slithering and crawling up the handrail of a staircase has gone viral on social media.

    On camera: This python skipped stairs but chose handrail to climb up!
    Screen grab image from twitter video(@susantananda3)

    "To go up, One doesn't need a staircase every time," tweeted Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda while sharing the video.

    Since being shared, the video has garnered thousands and hundreds of likes and retweets.

    Jharkhand: Python swallows a whole goatJharkhand: Python swallows a whole goat

    "They freaking can climb anywhere even the tallest tree imagine running down the stairs and you find this my heart would explode," wrote a Twitter user.

    "Other than humans, rest are still living along with nature, didn't lose their skills. If that's the case for humans you won't run," another added.

    A Twitter user praised the person who captured the video of the snake.

    "I can only imagine the courage of the guy who shot the video !!", he wrote.

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 14:49 [IST]
    X