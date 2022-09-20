On camera: Rahul Gandhi participates in snake boat race In Kerala, video goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 20: A video of former president of Congress seen participating in the iconic boat race of Alleppey on the Punnamada lake has gone viral on various social media.

The national president of the Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, shared a video of Rahul Gandhi taking part in snake boat race. In the 26-second video clip, Rahul Gandhi can be seen rowing alongside the other competitors and had a smile at the end as he wiped his face. The Punnamada lake in the Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district is where famus Nehru boat race is held every year.

Quoting the famous Hindi poet, Srinivas captioned the video, "Leheron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, Koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti." This means that the one who tries never fails to achieve their goals.

The video has sparked chatter about the Wayanad MP's fitness as a chorus of calls demanding "Rahul Gandhi for President" grew louder on Monday. After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Gandhi be made party chief, the party's Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday.

'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi discusses fuel costs, subsidies, fish stock with fishermen in Alappuzha

Rahul Gandhi is in Kerala at the moment, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra - Congress' mass outreach program - from the front. The padyatris have covered over 200 km so far, meeting a cross-section of people along the way. On the 12th day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi appeared to have gone back into history and repeat what his great grandfather did way back in 1952, while on a visit to Alappuzha.

The snake boat race has now become part of the itinerary of global tourists. It dates back to 1952, when the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited the state and a flotilla of boats accompanied him from Kottayam to Alappuzha.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 7:21 [IST]