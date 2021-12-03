Keep youself updated with latestBengaluru News
Omnicron in India: 12 Things to know about 2 cases detected in Bengaluru
Fear and panic have gripped Bengalureans after two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Karnataka on Thursday. The Karnataka government will discuss the matter in a high-level meeting on Friday after which it will take the next course of action.
What do we know about the two Omicron cases in India? Explained in 12 simple points:
- India's first two Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka.
- One is a 66-year-old South African national and the other is a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru. They both have mild symptoms.
- The South African national arrived in Bengaluru on November 20. He was screened and tested positive at the Bengaluru airport. The doctor tested positive on November 22.
- Both the patients were fully vaccinated
- Both gave their samples for testing before the WHO described Omicron as a "variant of concern" on November 26. The genome sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant.
- The South African had 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts. All the 24 primary contacts have been tested negative.
- The second case of the 46-year-old government doctor had no travel history.
- The doctor had reportedly attended a conference in Bengaluru in which many doctors from India and abroad had participated.
- South African traveller left the country after two Covid-negative test reports.
- The doctor has 13 primary contacts including his 38-year-old wife and 205 secondary contacts.
- The doctor and his wife are now at the state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.
Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:00 [IST]