Omnicron in India: 12 Things to know about 2 cases detected in Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Fear and panic have gripped Bengalureans after two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 were detected in Karnataka on Thursday. The Karnataka government will discuss the matter in a high-level meeting on Friday after which it will take the next course of action.

What do we know about the two Omicron cases in India? Explained in 12 simple points:

India's first two Omicron variant of coronavirus detected in Karnataka. One is a 66-year-old South African national and the other is a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru. They both have mild symptoms. The South African national arrived in Bengaluru on November 20. He was screened and tested positive at the Bengaluru airport. The doctor tested positive on November 22. Both the patients were fully vaccinated Both gave their samples for testing before the WHO described Omicron as a "variant of concern" on November 26. The genome sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. The South African had 24 primary contacts and 240 secondary contacts. All the 24 primary contacts have been tested negative. The second case of the 46-year-old government doctor had no travel history. The doctor had reportedly attended a conference in Bengaluru in which many doctors from India and abroad had participated. South African traveller left the country after two Covid-negative test reports. The doctor has 13 primary contacts including his 38-year-old wife and 205 secondary contacts. The doctor and his wife are now at the state-run Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Story first published: Friday, December 3, 2021, 11:00 [IST]