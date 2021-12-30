YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron: Vigil tightened on Kerala-TN borders

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 30: With more Omicron cases being reported in neighbouring Kerala, the district administration is keeping strict vigil on border areas.

    Omicron: Vigil tightened on Kerala-TN borders

    As Kerala is also witnessing incidents of Bird flu for the last few days, checking intensified at the check posts, where those coming from that State are subjected to medical tests for fever, cough or other related symptoms at Walayar and Pollachi, official sources said.

    Coimbatore and surrounding areas have not reported the new variant of coronavirus so far and the measures are preventive in nature, the sources said.

    Strict vigil is also in place at the airport to check passengers.

    (PTI)

    More OMICRON News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron

    Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X