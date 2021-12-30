Omicron to take over Delta? here’s what experts say about new threat

People without travel history Omicron infected, this means it's spreading in community: Jain

Take steps to avoid increased mortality: Centre to states on Omicron rise

Omicron: Vigil tightened on Kerala-TN borders

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: With more Omicron cases being reported in neighbouring Kerala, the district administration is keeping strict vigil on border areas.

As Kerala is also witnessing incidents of Bird flu for the last few days, checking intensified at the check posts, where those coming from that State are subjected to medical tests for fever, cough or other related symptoms at Walayar and Pollachi, official sources said.

Coimbatore and surrounding areas have not reported the new variant of coronavirus so far and the measures are preventive in nature, the sources said.

Strict vigil is also in place at the airport to check passengers.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 15:17 [IST]