YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Omicron tally in India jumps to 21

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 06: The number of Omicron cases in India have jumped to 21. Cases have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan.

    The tally jumped to 21 with Maharashtra and Jaipur reporting 7 and 9 cases respectively. Delhi on the other hand reported one case. In Maharastra, a woman and her two daughter who travelled to Nigeria tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19. Another male who travelled to Finland too tested positive in Pune.

    Omicron tally in India jumps to 21

    The nine cases reported in Jaipur are from the same family and all of them had returned from South Africa. The patient from Delhi had returned from Tanzania.

    The first two cases were reported in Karnataka last week. Two cases were also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

    With new Omicron cases being reported, India has prepared a list of at-risk nations. They include, United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

    More OMICRON News  

    Read more about:

    Omicron

    Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X