Omicron tally in India jumps to 21

New Delhi, Dec 06: The number of Omicron cases in India have jumped to 21. Cases have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The tally jumped to 21 with Maharashtra and Jaipur reporting 7 and 9 cases respectively. Delhi on the other hand reported one case. In Maharastra, a woman and her two daughter who travelled to Nigeria tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19. Another male who travelled to Finland too tested positive in Pune.

The nine cases reported in Jaipur are from the same family and all of them had returned from South Africa. The patient from Delhi had returned from Tanzania.

The first two cases were reported in Karnataka last week. Two cases were also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

With new Omicron cases being reported, India has prepared a list of at-risk nations. They include, United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:51 [IST]