Can you party on New Year’s in Karnataka? Here is what you should know

Omicron in Karnataka: 12 new cases reported in the state, tally rises to 31

Omicron Scare: Karnataka CM calls for an emergency meeting tomorrow, more curbs likely

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Amid concern over rising Omicron cases in the country, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts on COVID-19 on Sunday.

"Omicron is rising in the country. My fear is that the COVID-19 cases are rising in Maharashtra, Kerala as well as in Tamil Nadu. This scares me. After reaching Bengaluru, I will discuss with all the important people and will decide the next course of action keeping in view the present situation," Bommai told reporters.

The chief minister said that the guidelines issued earlier are still continuing in the state. However, after reviewing the situation, more strict measures can be initiated.

Karnataka has seen 31 Omicron cases and a majority of infected persons were asymptomatic. Barring the minors, all of them have been vaccinated.

The Karnataka government has already put restrictions in place across the state between December 30 and January 2.

The mass gatherings at any place across the state for new year celebrations have been banned.

However, the seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 percent with no special events like DJ. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated.

The Technical Advisory Committee had recommended the prohibition of gatherings on large or small scale in established venues on New Year's eve.

It further said that organised gatherings in pubs, restaurants, clubs and celebrations on major roads, malls and other public places should not be allowed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 15:36 [IST]