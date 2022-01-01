Omicron Outbreak: Telangana govt prohibits rallies, public meetings till Jan 10

TS Inter Result 2021: First year marks memo today at this time

Hyderabad, Jan 01: The Telangana government on Saturday prohibited rallies and public meetings till January 10 and imposed certain conditions as part of measures to check COVID-19 in the light of its variant Omicron emergence.

The government also directed compulsory face masks and ordered a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks by people in public places.

The management of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, officers, etc, will ensure strict compliance with the mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, and frequent sanitation of premises.

The order also directed thermal screening, hand hygiene, physical distancing, frequent sanitisation of premises and Covid-appropriate behaviour in schools and educational institutions.

Management of schools and education institutes will ensure that all staff and students wear marks and follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

It also advised senior citizens and those with comorbidities to exercise precautions against Covid-19.

