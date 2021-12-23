YouTube
    Omicron: New symptom is really bad night sweats

    New Delhi, Dec 23: The world is on the edge following the reporting of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. It is known to be less dangerous, but the worry is that it is highly transmissible.

    Research is still on to find out the effects Omicron would have on the human body and not much is known as yet since it is a new strain. Studies from Britain showed that those infected with Omicron are less likely to end up in hospital.

    Now a doctor in the United Kingdom says that the a new symptom caused by Omicron is really bad night sweats.

    Dr Amir Khan, a physician with the UK's National Health Service, told The Sun that the sweats are those kind of drenching night sweats where you may have to get up and change your clothes.

    Another symptom is back pain according to reports coming from South Africa, where the new strain was first detected.

    The chief executive of South Africa-based Discovery Health recently said that doctors have noted a slightly different set of symptoms among those testing positive for the Omicron variant.

    CEO Dr Ryan Noach said that the most common early sign was a scratchy throat followed by a nasal congestion, dry cough and myalgia manifesting in lower back pain. While stating that most of these symptoms are mild, he however stressed that this does not mean that this is less virulent.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 13:11 [IST]
