Omicron may have been in circulation before being flagged in South Africa

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: Data has shown that Omicron, the variant of COVID-19 was in circulation well before it was flagged in South Africa.

The fact that cases were reported in Israel, Hong Going and Belgium within 72 hours of the variant being identified only shows that there may be many more such cases in the world.

The Omicron strain has been detected in countries including the United Kingdom, mainland Europe and Japan. Germany, Italy confirmed its first cases and the strain may be found in Netherlands where 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa have tested positive for COVID-19.

India, China and the United States have not yet reported any Omicron cases. The worry is that if the Omicron turns out to be more transmissible than Delta, then it could lead to a sharp spike in cases and put a heavy load on hospitals. However doctors from South Africa have said that the Omicron may be more infectious but produces milder symptoms.

Omicron COVID-19 variant in Southern Africa could outcompete delta, an expert has said. "We thought what will outcompete Delta? That has always been the question, in terms of transmissibility at least, ... perhaps this particular variant is the variant," Adrian Puren, acting executive director of South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an interview with Reuters.

If this comes true then it could lead to a sharp spike in infections that could put a lot of pressure on hospitals. Puren said that scientists should know within four weeks to what extent Omicron can evade the immunity generated by vaccines or prior infection.

The Omicron is expected to trigger a fourth wave. Puren said it was too early to say whether Omicron was displacing delta in South Africa. This is because local scientists have only produced 87 sequences of Omicron so far.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 15:46 [IST]