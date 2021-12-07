Omicron: Karnataka may not hesitate to shut schools

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Karnataka government is closely monitoring the situation in the wake of Omicron cases being reported. State Education Minister, B C Nagesh said that the government will not hesitate to close the schools if the situation does not come under control.

The education department is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and we will not hesitate to initiate action if the need be, he said.He also said that appropriate decisions will be taken on conducting of exams. In case there is a severe spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, then we are keeping the option of cancelling exams and closing schools, Nagesh further added.

The focus is currently on the residential schools where more cases have been reported. The District Commissioners have been told to monitor the situation and ensure that the proper procedures are followed, he added.

He further went on to say that the government will act as per the recommendations and guidelines given by the experts. Cluster cases are being reported among school children. In Chikkamagaluru district a spate of cases have been reported. All students, contacts have been traced and tested, while the schools have been sealed down, he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 10:47 [IST]