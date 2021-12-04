YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 4: A 33-year-old person from Kalyan-Dombivli who recently returned from South Africa found positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19, State Health Department said on Saturday.

    This is the first case of the variant in Maharashtra and the fourth in the country.

    "The 33-year-old passenger arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Capetown, South Africa through Dubai and Delhi. He hasn't taken any vaccine. 12 of his high-risk contacts & 23 of the low-risk contacts have been traced and all have been tested negative for COVID19," Maharashtra Health Department said.

    Additionally, 25 of the co-passengers from the Delhi-Mumbai flight have also been tested negative. More contacts are currently being traced.

    X