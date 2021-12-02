YouTube
    Omicron case in Bengaluru: Karnataka to new SOPs to tackle spread of new Covid variant

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 01: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his cabinet will be holding a meeting tomorrow and will come up with new SOPs. This comes after two cases of the new coronavirus variant 'Omicron' were detected in Karnataka.

    Basavaraj Bommai

    ''We are very cautious. I've discussed this with Union Health Min. He said he'll give further details over 2 Omicron cases. Our duty is now to track & trace such strains & their contacts wherever it's found. We're already tracking & tracing international travellers,'' Karnataka CM said.

    ''We are holding a meeting tomorrow with all these details. We'll come out with new SOPs as far as #Omicron is concerned. We are trying to get the experts' view & Govt of India's guidelines on this.''

    The development comes at a time when the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in the day said that two cases of new Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 21:23 [IST]
