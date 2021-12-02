YouTube
    Omicron case detected in India: Explained in 7 points

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 02: The government said that two Omicron cases have been detected in India. Both cases were reported in Karnataka, the health ministry said.

    Omicron case detected in India: Explained in 7 points

    Here are the main points:

    • The Omicron variant of COVID-19 can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of COVID-19, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at a briefing.
    • The Omicron variant was found in two persons in Karnataka. One of them is aged 66 and the other 46.
    • All the primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are being tested, the health ministry also said.
    • Both cases are mild and the two have shown any symptoms so far.
    • The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health.
    • We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said.
    • The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 17:27 [IST]
