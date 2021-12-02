Omicron case detected in India: Explained in 7 points

Six persons from at-risk nations admitted to hospital in Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 02: The government said that two Omicron cases have been detected in India. Both cases were reported in Karnataka, the health ministry said.

Here are the main points:

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 can be five times more infectious than the other known variants of COVID-19, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said at a briefing.

The Omicron variant was found in two persons in Karnataka. One of them is aged 66 and the other 46.

All the primary and secondary contacts have been traced and are being tested, the health ministry also said.

Both cases are mild and the two have shown any symptoms so far.

The two cases of Omicron were detected in Karnataka through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health.

We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. COVID-19 appropriate is needed, Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR said.

The government said that not organising mass gatherings will help in checking the spread of Omicron.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 17:27 [IST]