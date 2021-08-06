Egg rolls are yummy! But have you tried eating a two feet long one?

Old Video of Lucknow traffic girl goes viral, seen fighting with neighbours over black wall paint

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 06: Another video of the Lucknow traffic girl has emerged on social media in which she can be seen screaming angrily at her neighbours for painting the wall of their house black.

Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav, is seen urging police official to order the neighbour to paint the wall of their house again because black attracts "international drones" which are dangerous for the lives of people like her residing in the neighbourhood.

Though the video is old, it has been doing rounds on social media after her video repeatedly hitting and punching the cab driver generated massive outrage on social media with Twitterati demanding her arrest. "Inhe bolyen ki yeh wall ko anti-black karae, kyon, kyonki inki wajah see yahan international drones ghoomte hain, aur poori colony ki jaan khatre mein hain" (Ask them to repaint the wall anti-black, why, because international drones keep flying in the area, causing threat to our lives), said Priyadarshini Narayan Yadav in the viral video.

While she raises her 'serious concerns', someone is heard laughing in the background. "And then they are laughing", protested the lady.

Priyadarshini, in all seriousness, further added that her neighbour had abused her and called her the daughter of Barack Hussein Obama. "Can he talk like this...can he talk like this", screamed that lady.

"He asked all neighbours to gather with sticks to hit me", lamented the 'Lucknow cab girl', adding: "This man says he is above the Prime Minister of India".

Priyadarshini Yadav is the same girl who was seen deliberately walking into the traffic and assaulting a cab drive. The man who was slapped lodged a complaint. "In the case of the viral video of a woman slapping a man, we received a complaint from the man today. Based on the complainant, An FIR was filed in Krishna Nagar police station under relevant sections," DCP Sinha said.