  • search

Ola cab driver shot dead by unidentified men near Delhi's South extension

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: An Ola cab driver was shot dead by unidentified men in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur, police said on Sunday.

    The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the deceased, Umesh, was talking to his friend while his car was parked nearby, they added.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    At that time, three-four men came there in a Honda City car and got into an argument with Umesh and shot him, a senior police officer said.

    It is suspected that the accused persons' car accidentally brushed past Umesh's. This led to the argument during which the accused pulled the trigger, he added.

    Umesh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

    He was a resident of Sangam Vihar and the police are on the lookout for the accused who fled from the spot.

    OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

    Read more about:

    ola new delhi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 22:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue