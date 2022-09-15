YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Officials visit Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow as part of madrasa survey

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 15: A team of the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education and the district administraion on Thursday conducted a survey at the Muslim seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow.

    Officials visit Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama in Lucknow as part of madrasa survey
    Officials during a survey of Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama as part of the ongoing process for the survey of all unrecognised madrasa in UP.PTI Image.

    The move comes days after the state government ordered a survey of the unrecognised madrasas. The district minority officer Sone Kumar who was part of the team said that the survey was aimed at a collecting information about the seminary, its affiliation among other things. He added that the affiliation was unknown to them.

    UP government begins its madrasa surveyUP government begins its madrasa survey

    Kumar said that they collected information as per a 12-point prorforma which seeks information on the names and details of the organisations running a seminary, the year of establishment, number of students, courses being offered, the source of funding and facilities such as electricity and water.

    For the first time on Saturday the survey of the Muslim seminaries began in Uttar Pradesh. The Opposition parties have criticised the move with former chief minister Mayawati accused the ruling BJP of terrorising the Muslims with an evil intent.

    The survey has also been opposed b the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamie Ulema-e-Hind.

    The government maintained that the survey was being conducted to check if the basic facilities were being provided to those studying in the seminaries.

    Comments

    More lucknow News  

    Read more about:

    madrasa lucknow

    Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X