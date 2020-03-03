  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Official in WB’s Baruipur jail thrashed as prisoners turn violent

    By PTI
    |

    Baruipur, Mar 03: A jail official was trashed as he tried to stop violent clashes between two groups of inmates of the Baruipur correctional home in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, officials said on Tuesday.

    Sub Jailer Shyamal Bhattacharya was beaten up when he intervened as clashes broke out between the two groups on Monday evening, they said. The prisoners then started hurling stones and vandalised parts of the correctional home, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in November 2018, the officials said.

    Official in WB’s Baruipur jail thrashed as prisoners turn violent
    Representational Image

    Bhattacharya has been admitted to the Baruipur sub-divisional hospital. A large contingent of police force was rushed to the spot but the situation came under control in the early hours of Tuesday after senior officers spoke to the inmates, they said.

    Man gets 20 years in jail for raping junior student

    Though officials were tight-lipped about what sparked the violence, a senior police officer said that the prisoners levelled several allegations against the jail authorities.

    The officer said that the inmates have been promised that no action will be taken for the vandalism in a bid to pacify them. It was decided that superintendent of the correctional home and the additional jailer will be transferred in a few days, he said, adding that the allegations of the prisoners will also be probed.

    Superintendent of Police Rashid Munir Khan has also given his phone number to the inmates and told them that they can call him in case of any problem, officials said. Correctional administration minister Ujjwal Biswas visited the jail late in the night and took stock of the situation.

    On Saturday, a life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal jail clashes

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X