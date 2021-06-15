India stood up China’s disruptive use of technology and ‘my way or no way’ attitude: CDS

Offer under consideration as China suggests Divisional Commander level talks

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 15: Even as the tense standoff refuses to die down along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, China has suggested negotiations at the Division Commander level, which involve teams headed by officers of the rank of Major General.

The Division Commander level talks are different compared to the Corps Commander level talks which involves more senior officers.

The last time India and China held the Corps Commander level talks was on April 9 and that ended in a stalemate. Today marks one year since the Galwan Valley clash.

Bottomline at LAC: Restore status quo as it existed in April 2020

The only major development since then has been the disengagement in Pangong Tso.

China conveyed to India that negotiations for disengagement at Hot Springs and Gogra Post can be held by the Division Commanders. The offer is under consideration, officials have told OneIndia.

The PLA troops have built both permanent and temporary accommodation and have procured additional snow mobility vehicles. Further the Chinese troops have been rotated in the Pangong Lake area and the 4th and 6th division were withdrawn from both banks of the lake. They were replaced by the 8th and 11th divisions and both have two mobility regiments, an artillery and armoured regiment as well.

Intelligence inputs have suggested that the Chinese are preparing for a long haul and this is an indicator that they are no mood of any sort of escalation immediately.

Last week, it was year since both sides started negotiations to dial down tensions but people familiar with the developments say that there has been limited success.There have been 11 rounds of military commander level talks since the past year. The first round of talks were held on June 6 2020.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 8:13 [IST]