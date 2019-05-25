Of the 22 seats contested in Western UP, Congress lost deposits in 21

New Delhi, May 25: The Congress put up a dismal show in Uttar Pradesh and also in several other parts of the country.

The party had fielded 22 candidates in Western Uttar Pradesh, which included Raj Babbar and Salman Khurshid. Ironically 21 of the 22 candidates lost deposits in the elections the results of which were declared on May 23.

While Babbar polled only 16.56 per cent of the votes in the case of Salman Khurshid it was 5.51 per cent. The mandatory mark is 16.66 per cent.

The Congress candidates who contested the polls from Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor, Nagina, Amroha, Rampur, Agra, Mathura, Kairana, Aligarh, Hathras, Bareilly, Badaun and Aonla lost their security deposits.