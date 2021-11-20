Odd-Even Rule in Haryana 2021: Dates, Timings, List of Districts, Fine, Exemptions and Other Details

Last day of Odd-Even today, no decision yet on extension

Chandigarh, Nov 20: The Haryana government is likely to implement the odd-even scheme for vehicles, in the wake of mounting levels of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

Under the Odd-Even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits (1,3,5,7,9) in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be allowed to ply on even dates.

The vehicle rationale scheme will be implemented in four districts Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat from next week. However, the government is yet make an official announcement on the exact time and date of odd-even rule implementation in the state.

In Delhi, the odd-even scheme was effective from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday, last year. The penalty for violating the odd-even rule includes a fine of Rs 4,000.

The Khattar government may exempt women-only vehicles with children aged up to 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons.

Twenty-nine categories of vehicles, including those of president, prime minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles, will be exempted.

This rule will not be applicable on emergency vehicles like PCR vans, fire tenders and ambulances, and on public transports like CNG-driven buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws.

The Haryana government also decided to implement work from home option in 14 districts till November 22.

The districts are: Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak and Sonipat.

The odd-even scheme was first introduced by, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party in 2016, which involved road rationing for non-transport four-wheeled vehicles.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 14:58 [IST]