O Mitron deadlier than Omicron: Tharoor takes a dig

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 31: Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party when comparing it to the Omicron variant and O Mitron, a term that is often used by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Tharoor said that the O Mitron has resulted in polarisation, assault on the Indian Constitution and hatred.

"Far more dangerous than #Omicron is "O Mitron"!" tweeted Tharoor. "We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no "milder variant" of this virus," Tharoor said.

Opposition parties are likely to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China in the Budget session of Parliament which is starting from today, PTI reported.

The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.

The opposition is preparing to unitedly take on the government on the Pegasus snooping row after the New York Times claimed that India purchased the snooping spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha has already written to Speaker Om Birla for moving a privilege motion against the government and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for "misleading" the House, as the government had denied the charges of "spying" in a statement in Parliament last year.

The Pegasus row had led to a washout of the last Monsoon session when a united opposition did not allow both houses to function and sought a discussion on the matter.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 14:46 [IST]