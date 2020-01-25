Number of candidates with criminal background contesting Delhi polls has witnessed sharp decline

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: In the 2015 Delhi elections out of 673 candidates, 114 (17%) had declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2013, out of 796 candidates, 129 (16%) had declared criminal cases against themselves and in 2008, out of 790 candidates, 111 (14%) had declared criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Candidates with serious criminal cases: In 2015, out of 673 candidates, 74 (11%) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2013, out of 796 candidates, 93 (12%) had declared criminal cases against themselves and in 2008, out of 790 candidates, 32 (4%) had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Crorepati Candidates: In 2015, out of 673 candidates, 230 (34%) were crorepati. In 2013, out of 796 candidates, 265 (33%) were crorepati and in 2008, out of 790 candidates, 180 (23%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Average Assets of Candidates: The average assets per candidate for Delhi 2015 assembly elections was Rs. 3.32 crores. In 2013, the average assets per candidate was Rs. 3.43 crores and in 2008 the average assets per candidate was Rs. 1.78 crores

Candidates who had declared their age between 25 to 50 years: 465 (69%) out of 673 candidates had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years in 2015. In 2013, 556(70%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 590 (75%) out of 790 candidates analysed had declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years.

Candidates who had declared their age between 51 to 83 years: 200(30%) out of 673 candidates had declared their age to be between 51 to 83 years in 2015. In 2013, 226(28%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 181 (23%) out of 790 candidates analysed had declared their age to be between 51 to 83 years.

Gender Details of Candidates: In 2015, 66 (10%) out of 673 candidates were women. In 2013,69(9%) out of 796 candidates and in 2008, 57 (7%) out of 790 candidates were women.