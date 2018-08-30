  • search

NT Rama Rao’s son was not wearing seat belt during car crash, says police

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Hyderabad, Aug 30: Nandamuri Harikrishna, who died in car crash on Wednesday, was apparently driving at a high speed and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, a senior police official said.

    File photo of Nandamuri Harikrishna
    File photo of Nandamuri Harikrishna

    Nalagonda SP A V Ranganath said the actor-politician was thrown out of the car after it hit the median and fell on the other side of the road as the doors of the vehicle were flung open in the impact.

    "Had he used a seat belt, probably the impact would have been less and he could have survived. According to the other passengers in the car, he did not wear a seat belt and was also driving at high speed," the official said.

    He was also asking for a water bottle and missed noticing a slight curve on the road, the SP said.

    Though he tried to manoeuvre the vehicle, he could not control it and hit the median barrier, he said.

    There were some issues with regard to the "road engineering" also, the officialt old reporters.

    Police were trying to verify the speed at which the car was travelling using camera footage, he said.

    According to eye-witnesses, the vehicle was flung into the air and fell on the other side of the road, the official said.

    Two of Harikrishna's friends, who were also in the car, sustained minor injuries, he added.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    nandamuri harikrishna seat belt speeding car accident

    Story first published: Thursday, August 30, 2018, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 30, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue