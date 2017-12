A National Security Guard (NSG) Commando allegedly committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law at NSG Camp in Manesar on Tuesday morning. Both the women have been admitted to hospital.

Dharamvir, ACP Manesar told ANI that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second suicide case reported from the elite forces camp in Manesar. In October, Commando Surendra Singh committed suicide by shooting himself.

(More details are awaited)

